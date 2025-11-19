Paraguay set to host autonomous solar-powered data center

From pv magazine LatAm

Rio de Janeiro-based Sollar Machine has announced an investment of about $9 million to build a data center in Paraguay that will operate independently of the national power grid. The facility will run on a PV system paired with battery storage and is designed to supply high-performance computing services to international clients, primarily in the artificial intelligence sector.

Project development received institutional backing, including advisory support from Red de Inversiones y Exportaciones (Rediex) and the Unified System for Opening and Closing Businesses. The initiative remains in the installation and formalization phase.

Plans call for the data center to focus exclusively on exporting technological services, with Brazil identified as the main market. The facility will not require a grid connection and will rely fully on solar power and battery systems for autonomous data processing, according to Fabio Oliveira, director of technical implementation.

Paraguay continues to attract energy-intensive infrastructure investment as companies seek stable conditions and competitive renewable energy. Another example is a planned cryptocurrency data center powered by hydroelectric generation, led by Hive Digital Technologies, with an estimated investment of $100 million and a planned capacity of 100 MW.

Regional momentum for renewable-powered data centers is also emerging in Brazil, Chile, and Uruguay, where developers are pairing solar projects with long-term supply contracts to meet rising computing loads.

Expansion of technology and data service exports offers Paraguay new opportunities for integration into regional value chains and adds a platform for digital infrastructure development anchored in solar and other renewable energy sources.