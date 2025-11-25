611 MW Arinos Solar Park accelerates the energy transition in Brazil

Located in the municipality of Arinos, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, the Arinos Solar Park is the first power generation plant built in the Southeast region of the country by Enel Green Power, a company of the Enel Group. The project, which includes more than 1 million photovoltaic modules, has an installed capacity of 611 MW and represents an important milestone in the expansion of renewable energy in the country.

The investment, amounting to BRL 2.8 billion (EUR 453.4 million), has provided significant support to the local economy: more than 3,500 jobs were created during construction, 1,030 of which went to local residents, generating around BRL 7 million in labor income. The park is part of a broader framework of 24 projects implemented and 154 initiatives developed that have reached 47,800 people.

The Arinos plant produces approximately 1.4 TWh of electricity per year – enough to power 680,000 homes – while avoiding an estimated 790,000 tons of CO₂ annually. This result is supported by an advanced technological package: vegetation control using autonomous robots; mechanized module cleaning with Sunbrush (70% less water consumption and 80% higher daily efficiency); and drone inspections to quickly identify faults or performance drops.

Operation & Maintenance activities use AI and machine learning to classify faults, anticipate issues, and guide predictive maintenance. The Solar Operational Level (SOL) platform enables real-time asset monitoring and rapid team mobilization. Continuous monitoring covers weather, solar radiation, inverter performance, and lightning activity, enhancing predictability and safety. Within Brazil’s Carbon Neutral Program – which is based on the generation of clean energy – the plant’s capacity can power 680,224 homes, reducing 790,674 tons of CO₂ per year.

With the Arinos project, Enel Group says it is reaffirming itself as Brazil’s leading solar and wind operator, with 6.6 GW of total installed capacity (3.5 GW wind, 1.8 GW solar, 1.3 GW hydro). Globally, the Group’s capacity totals 89 GW, about 63 GW of which comes from renewable sources.

Finally, Enel Group’s longstanding social commitment accompanies the project: numerous initiatives have involved local residents, from professional training (8 IFNMG courses, 192 graduates) to the Baú de Leitura project for schools (1,200 titles, physical and digital libraries). Additionally, Enel Group supports 10 local associations and has provided a photovoltaic installation for APAE – an organization in Arinos that provides educational and social assistance to people with intellectual disabilities and neurodevelopmental disorders – through which energy costs will be reduced by 50%. Further projects include the Seed Bank for reforestation and agroforestry, the open-air market in the Chico Mendes area, and the Sports and Neurodiversity program, featuring sports and art workshops dedicated to inclusion.