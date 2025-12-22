Mexico approves 2.4 GW of solar projects

From pv magazine LatAm

Mexico‘s Energy Secretary, Luz Elena González Escobar, has announced the approval of 20 new renewable energy projects set to add up to 3,320 MW of installed capacity.

Solar accounts for 15 of the newly-announced projects, contributing 2,471 MW. The remaining five projects are all wind farms that will add an additional 894 MW to the national electricity system.

The announcement follows the publication of a call for proposals in October directed to the private sector for the development of 34 power plants, with a combined capacity of 5,970 MW. The power plants have been marked as a priority by the current government led by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The bidding process signalled the reactivation of the sector after a six-year period characterized by the paralysis of new projects during the administration of former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador between 2018 and 2024.

According to a preliminary schedule, 19% of the newly-announced projects will become operational in 2027, 78% in 2028 and the remaining 3% are planned for 2029.