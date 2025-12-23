Argentina inaugurates its first solar highway

From pv magazine LatAm

The government of San Juan province in Argentina has put into operation the country's first solar highway.

The project, located along National Route A014, features 36 solar panel arrays, each with a capacity of 5 kW, mounted on monopoles distributed along various sections of the road. Each unit integrates photovoltaic modules, a metal structure, a conversion system using inverters and high-efficiency LED lights, designed to independently supply the highway's nighttime lighting needs using entirely photovoltaic lighting.

The project was spearheaded by the state-owned Provincial Energy Authority and carried out by Argentine engineering firm Sergio Chiconi. More than 80 jobs were created during the construction phase, including engineers, electrical technicians, welders, and personnel specializing in photovoltaic installations.

The solar solution deployed is based on a distributed generation model already in use in solar corridors located in the Netherlands, South Korea and the U.S. state of California. In the case of San Juan, the system was adapted to the region's solar radiation conditions, which are among the highest in Argentina, allowing for maximizing the capacity factor of the installed equipment.

According to data from the provincial government, San Juan is currently home to more than 50% of the solar parks in operation in Argentina.