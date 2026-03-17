LG debuts new indoor air-to-water heat pumps

LG Electronics, a unit of South Korea's LG Corporation, has introduced new indoor unit configurations for its Therma V R290 Monobloc air-to-water heat pump system, expanding installation flexibility for residential and light commercial heating applications.

“The new lineup features a unified design recognized with a 2026 iF Design Award, along with compact form factors and a 6.8-inch color display designed for European residential environments,” the company said in a statement. “The indoor units are designed for compatibility with LG’s R290 Monobloc outdoor units and support installation across a range of residential layouts.”

The expanded range uses propane (R290) as its refrigerant and includes three indoor unit types – Combi, Hydro and Control – designed to work with the Therma V R290 outdoor unit and address different installation requirements.

The Therma V R290 system is available in four versions with nominal capacities of 9 kW, 12 kW, 14 kW and 16 kW. Its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) is reportedly over 5.

The Combi Unit integrates space heating, cooling and domestic hot water in a single enclosure. It incorporates a 200-liter stainless steel tank and temperature sensors to ensure stable hot water supply, while rear piping connections and a two-zone configuration aim to simplify installation, the company said.

The Hydro Unit is designed as a compact hydraulic module connecting the heat pump to external heating and hot water systems. LG said the unit volume has been reduced by more than 30% compared to previous models, while integrating components such as a three-way valve and a 12-liter expansion tank to reduce the need for additional system elements.

The Control Unit, meanwhile, separates control and hydraulic functions, enabling installation in tighter spaces. It uses terminal block wiring rather than direct hydraulic connections and incorporates built-in control logic to reduce system complexity and component count.

“The combined solution is designed to deliver heating performance at ambient temperatures as low as -28 C and domestic hot water output of up to 75 C,” the manfuacturer stated. “Its monobloc design requires only water piping to connect the indoor and outdoor units, which avoids running refrigerant pipework through interior areas.”