Tongwei unveils 770 W TOPCon PV module with 24.8% efficiency

Chinese solar module manufacturer Tongwei has launched a new TOPCon bifacial solar module for applications in large-scale and C&I PV projects at this week's World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi.

“The TNC3.0 module is the most powerful product of our TWMNF-66QD,” a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. “It should be in mass production soon.”

“The module is based on our G-12 multi-cut Tongwei N-type Contact (TNC) solar cell technology with an module area ratio of around 94%,” the spokesperson went on to say, noting that typical half-cut cells have a module area ratio of around 93%.

The new product features a power output of 770 W and a power conversion efficiency of 24.8%. It measures 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 33 mm and weighs 37.3 kgW.

It relies on 2.0 mm antireflecting coating glass on the front side and 2.0 mm semi tempered glass on the rear side. It also features an anodized aluminum alloy frame.

The TWMNF-66QD series currently includes five versions of the panel with power output ranging from 740 W to 760 W and a power conversion efficiency spanning from 23.8% to 24.5%. Their open-circuit voltage is of 49.66 V to 50.46 V and the short-circuit current of 18.62 A to 19.33 A.

The module is compatible with 1,500 V DC system architectures and has a temperature coefficient of -0.26%/C. Its bifaciality factor is rated at over 85%.

The IP-68-rategd product features a first-year degradation rate of 1%, followed by an annual degradation cap of 0.35%. After 30 years, the module is guaranteed to retain at least 88.85% of its rated output. It comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year output warranty.