China’s top regulators summon battery giants, warn against ‘below-cost’ price wars

From ESS News

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said it convened a high-level symposium on Jan. 7 with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and the National Energy Administration (NEA) to “further regulate” competition in the power and energy storage battery sector.

The meeting was chaired by MIIT Vice Minister Xin Guobin and brought together officials from the four agencies, selected local industry authorities, and 16 companies spanning cell manufacturing and system integration, according to Chinese media reports citing people familiar with the attendee list.

The 13 battery companies reportedly included CATL, BYD, CALB, Gotion High-Tech, EVE Energy, Sunwoda, SVOLT, REPT Battero, Great Power, HiTHIUM, Zhenli, Zhejiang Jiyao Tongxing Energy Technology, and Cornex. They were joined by three system integrators: CRRC Zhuzhou Institute, HyperStrong, and Trina Storage.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.