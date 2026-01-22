IEA PVPS invites modelers to join first coloured BIPV intercomparison

IEA PVPS Task 15 has launched its first modeling intercomparison exercise on coloured building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and is inviting PV modelers and researchers to evaluate their methods using real-world performance data.

The activity aims to assess how accurately current models can predict the performance of coloured BIPV systems and to quantify differences between diverse modelling approaches. The results will be analyzed and published in a scientific report and a journal publication

“There’s a big growth in coloured BIPV products recently, ranging from new printing technologies to coloured encapsulants to other innovative solutions. But there are many open questions – not only regarding their long-term reliability – but also how to accurately predict their performance. As a first step, we would like to assess whether established methods and models are suitable for these technologies, which is why we have launched this activity,” explained Task 15 expert Markus Babin.

Two façade-integrated systems

The intercomparison is based on one year of measured irradiance, weather, and system data from two coloured BIPV façade installations.

The first system, provided by Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB), consists of 63 blue CIGS modules installed on a two-storey façade. The modules are connected in nine strings to a single inverter. Different ventilation gaps behind the modules (50 mm and 150 mm) allow participants to evaluate the effect of mounting conditions on operating temperature and system performance.

The second system, provided by the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), consists of six differently coloured modules installed on a west-facing façade and connected to power optimizers. Detailed optical data, including external quantum efficiency, spectral reflectance, and incidence angle modifier measurements, is provided to support modelling of colour-related losses.

How to participate

Participants are asked to simulate electrical power output, operating temperature, and loss factors for one or both systems. Modelling both systems is encouraged but not required.

The full dataset, system descriptions, and modelling instructions are available under a CC BY 4.0 licence at https://doi.org/10.11583/DTU.30158077.

After completing the simulations, results should be entered into the provided template and submitted either via an online form at https://forms.gle/9DuxmpSAneWVg3EN8 or by email to Markus Babin at marbab@dtu.dk. The submission deadline is March 31, 2026.

Questions can be sent to the same email address. Answers will be shared with all participants through an updated FAQ on the IEA PVPS website https://iea-pvps.org/research-tasks/enabling-framework-for-the-development-of-bipv/1st-iea-pvps-task-15-blind-modelling-intercomparison/.

IEA PVPS Task 15 plans to publish the intercomparison results in a scientific report and a peer-reviewed journal, while also providing participants with feedback to compare their results against the wider modelling community.

