Fujiyama Power commissions 1 GW solar cell plant in India

From pv magazine India
Fujiyama Power Systems, a rooftop solar solutions provider in India, has commenced production at its 1 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. The company said the facility will cater entirely to in-house consumption, strengthening its backward integration and supply-chain security.
The company currently operates 1.6 GW of solar panel manufacturing capacity, of which 1.2 GW is located in Dadri. All output from the new solar cell facility will be used internally.
By bringing solar cell manufacturing in-house, Fujiyama Power Systems aims to improve supply-chain security, reduce dependence on imported cells, and achieve greater cost control. The facility will produce mono passivated emitter and rear contact solar cell (PERC) solar cells that meet domestic content requirement (DCR) standards, enabling the company to serve consumer demand supported by government subsidy programs.
Pawan Kumar Garg, chairman and joint managing director of Fujiyama Power, said the commissioning represents a major step in strengthening the company’s manufacturing integration. He said the project was completed in six months, faster than typical industry timelines, and with cost savings compared with the original budget.
“By bringing solar cell production in-house, we are improving visibility and control across the value chain, reducing reliance on imported cells and improving supply reliability for our solar panel operations,” said Garg. “As our business is primarily focused on the domestic market with negligible export exposure, this integrated facility also insulates us from global trade uncertainties and tariff-related disruptions.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.