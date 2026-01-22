Fujiyama Power commissions 1 GW solar cell plant in India

From pv magazine India

Fujiyama Power Systems, a rooftop solar solutions provider in India, has commenced production at its 1 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. The company said the facility will cater entirely to in-house consumption, strengthening its backward integration and supply-chain security.

The company currently operates 1.6 GW of solar panel manufacturing capacity, of which 1.2 GW is located in Dadri. All output from the new solar cell facility will be used internally.

By bringing solar cell manufacturing in-house, Fujiyama Power Systems aims to improve supply-chain security, reduce dependence on imported cells, and achieve greater cost control. The facility will produce mono passivated emitter and rear contact solar cell (PERC) solar cells that meet domestic content requirement (DCR) standards, enabling the company to serve consumer demand supported by government subsidy programs.

Pawan Kumar Garg, chairman and joint managing director of Fujiyama Power, said the commissioning represents a major step in strengthening the company’s manufacturing integration. He said the project was completed in six months, faster than typical industry timelines, and with cost savings compared with the original budget.

“By bringing solar cell production in-house, we are improving visibility and control across the value chain, reducing reliance on imported cells and improving supply reliability for our solar panel operations,” said Garg. “As our business is primarily focused on the domestic market with negligible export exposure, this integrated facility also insulates us from global trade uncertainties and tariff-related disruptions.”