Solar Steel presents new 2P single-row solar tracker

From pv magazine Spain

Solar Steel has unveiled the TracSmarT+2P, an upgraded version of its 2P single-string tracker, previously marketed as the Compact model, and now also available in a dual-string configuration with row lengths of up to 41 m. The company said the new design builds on the original concept with changes aimed at improving versatility and adaptability for PV projects of varying scale and site complexity.

The TracSmarT+2P reduces the number of components required for construction, a move Solar Steel said enables faster assembly and lowers the risk of mechanical issues during operation. The company added that the simplified design can also have a positive impact on operation and maintenance costs and overall system lifespan.

The tracker features a high degree of component standardization, with most structural elements and fasteners shared across both single- and dual-string configurations. Solar Steel said this approach simplifies logistics, installation, and spare-parts management. The main technical difference between the two configurations is the inclusion of dampers in the dual-string version, which are intended to optimize the dynamic behavior of the array.

By offering both single- and dual-string options, the TracSmarT+2P is designed to adapt to uneven terrain and complex site layouts. According to the company, this flexibility allows projects to better accommodate curves, optimize land use, and reduce the need for extensive earthworks, improving both the technical and economic viability of PV plants on non-uniform sites.

A spokesperson from Solar Steel told pv magazine that the TracSmarT+2P is now commercially available in all markets.

While the dual-string configuration is expected to be the preferred option for larger projects, Solar Steel said the single-string version remains suitable for smaller installations and specific use cases such as agricultural or irrigation projects. The tracker is also part of the company’s agrivoltaic design line and complies with current regulations in several European countries, offering up to 1.3 m of ground clearance to allow agricultural and livestock activity beneath the array without compromising PV performance.