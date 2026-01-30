DKEM seeks $57.5 million in twin patent suits against Chinese PV rivals

Wuxi DK Electronic Materials has filed two patent infringement lawsuits with the Jiangsu High People’s Court against Jiangsu Riyu Photovoltaic New Materials and Suzhou Jinyin New Materials Technology , seeking CNY 200 million in damages and related legal costs in each case.

The company said both filings have been formally accepted and registered by the court, although hearing dates have not yet been scheduled.

The lawsuits concern two Chinese invention patents, ZL201180032359.1 and ZL201180032701.8, covering thick-film conductive paste formulations for semiconductor devices, including solar cells. DKEM said the patents are held by its subsidiary Solamet Electronic Materials and relate to lead-tellurium-lithium and oxide-based paste technologies.

DKEM is seeking injunctions to halt the manufacture, sale, and offering for sale of the allegedly infringing pastes. The company is also requesting the destruction of dedicated production equipment and molds, and compensation for economic losses, enforcement costs, and related expenses.

The patents trace back to the intellectual property portfolio of DuPont’s former Solamet photovoltaic paste business, acquired by another entity in 2021 for $190 million. DKEM later consolidated control of the Solamet assets and associated intellectual property.

Suzhou Jinyin is described in Chinese financial reporting as a leading supplier of front-side silver paste for solar cells, ranking third globally by market share. Founded in 2011, it was later acquired by listed electronics firm Suzhou Good-Ark Electronics. Jiangsu Riyu is a fast-growing paste supplier that filed a Hong Kong listing application in 2025, with plans to expand into n-type and back-contact paste products.

This follows earlier high-value patent actions by DKEM. In 2025, its subsidiary filed a suit against Zhejiang Guangda Electronic Technology seeking similar remedies. A Solamet-linked entity also pursued related claims against Changzhou Juhe New Materials in 2021, with domestic and overseas disputes reportedly settled in August 2022.

Separately, DKEM flagged earnings pressure, forecasting a net loss of CNY 200 million to CNY 300 million for 2025, primarily linked to non-operating factors, according to Chinese financial media.