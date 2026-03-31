JinkoSolar drops Vietnam solar manufacturing project

JinkoSolar’s Hai Ha solar cell project in Vietnam was formally terminated on March 11, after the investor requested to halt development and the Quang Ninh Provincial Economic Zone Management Board approved the request under Vietnam’s Investment Law. The authority also revoked the project’s investment certificate, No. 3282186668.

The project had been scheduled for development by Jinko Energy (Vietnam) Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a vehicle set up by one of JinkoSolar’s Hong Kong subsidiaries, at Hai Ha Industrial Park in Quang Ninh province. The facility was planned to reach 4 GW of solar cell capacity and 3 GW of module capacity. The project initially carried a total planned investment of $1.5 billion when filed in October 2023, later revised to around $294.2 million in January 2024.

The termination followed a formal notice submitted by the company to the Quang Ninh administrative service center on Feb. 26, 2026. Vietnamese official reporting noted that the shutdown was the investor’s decision, rather than a government-mandated closure.

A key factor behind the termination was the worsening economics of exporting Vietnam-made PV products to the United States. In June 2025, the US Department of Commerce issued antidumping duty orders on crystalline silicon PV cells from Vietnam, following affirmative final determinations by both Commerce and the US International Trade Commission. Under the amended final determination, Jinko Solar (Vietnam) Industries Co., Ltd. was assigned an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 125.91% and an adjusted cash deposit rate of 120.38%.

The U.S. trade measures appear to have undermined the strategic rationale for the Hai Ha project, which had been part of JinkoSolar’s Southeast Asian manufacturing footprint aimed in part at the US market. The termination reflects not only a project-level decision but also a broader reassessment of Southeast Asian solar manufacturing economics amid rising US tariffs.

The move does not signal a full withdrawal from Vietnam. JinkoSolar continues to operate other manufacturing facilities in the country, including solar cell and wafer plants, with around 10 GW of integrated n-type capacity remaining online. The company is also reportedly pivoting its global strategy toward more localized supply chains and greater focus on markets such as the Middle East and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

JinkoSolar is now expected to complete the project’s termination process, including handling construction in progress, tax and social insurance obligations, and land lease matters. The case highlights how trade policy is reshaping overseas manufacturing for Chinese solar companies, pushing investment decisions toward profitability, market access, and regional diversification rather than simple capacity expansion.