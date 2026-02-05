Astronergy adopts quarter-cut cell design, boosting TOPCon module efficiency and reliability

Why has Astronergy moved to a quarter-cut cell design for its new ASTRO N7 Pro PV modules?

Baohua He: Against the backdrop of the photovoltaic industry's continuous pursuit of higher power and LCOE, multi-cut technology is a key pathway to enhance module performance. By subdividing the circuit into shorter and more independent branches, quarter-cut cell technology reduces resistive losses while limiting the impact of partial shading to a minimal range.

With quarter-cut cell technology, we are able to significantly increase module power up to 670 W and efficiency up to 24.8%, while keeping the electrical compatibility with previous generations. This means customers don’t need to replace existing inverters or redesign their string layouts, which helps minimize additional costs when upgrading the system.

What other advances does Astronergy’s TOPCon 5.0+ technology bring to the new modules?

Baohua He: Through precision process optimizations such as Astronergy Surface Passivation (ASP), Polyfinger technology, and Super Narrow Opening Print (SNOP), metal contact recombination is substantially reduced, and the cell's open-circuit voltage and fill factor are enhanced, achieving a cell conversion efficiency of up to 24.8%. Furthermore, benefiting from the structural advantages of TOPCon cells, ASTRO N7 Pro modules demonstrate significant power generation advantages under low-light conditions such as dawn and dusk, effectively extending daily productive hours. Additionally, ASTRO N7 Pro boasts a high bifaciality rate of 85% (±5%), with a rear-side power gain of up to 1-3%. This enables the rear side to capture more reflected light, especially on snow-covered, sandy, and other highly reflective ground surfaces.

In addition to advancements in cell technology and quarter-cut design, ASTRO N7 Pro has optimized and innovated its module layout. It adopts the industry’s first low-stress, gapless flexible interconnection design, achieving high-density encapsulation and increasing the overall active solar area by 0.81%. This maximizes the utilization of incidental sunlight, improving module efficiency and power density.

How do these advances benefit utility and C&I solar projects and, in turn, improve their ROI?

Baohua He: First, the maximized 670 W power and maximized 24.8% efficiency of ASTRO N7 Pro help reduce costs for mounting structures, cables, and installation, thereby lowering the system cost per watt. Second, its lower annual degradation rate of 0.35%, higher bifaciality, better temperature coefficient of -0.26%/℃, and superior low-light performance result in approximately 2% higher cumulative energy yield over the project lifecycle compared to conventional previous-generation modules. Moreover, ASTRO N7 Pro offers stronger resilience in harsh environments such as high temperature, high humidity, wind-blown sand, and salt spray, ensuring long-term stable operation and reducing investment risks associated with underperformance.

What are the major reliability challenges for solar products in utility-scale and C&I projects?

Baohua He: Prolonged outdoor exposure, frequent thermal cycling, continuous UV radiation, and physical damage from extreme weather all affect the reliability of PV modules.

To address these, ASTRO N7 Pro incorporates several systematic innovations that ensure stable power generation and support a 30-year linear power warranty with end power retention of no less than 88.85%. Optimized cell passivation and upgraded encapsulation materials significantly enhance PID and UVID resistance, ensuring long-term durability. Higher conversion efficiency means lower operating temperatures, which further slows material aging.

The quarter-cut circuit design reduces shading losses and lowers peak hot-spot temperatures by over 30℃, improving safety and adaptability. Additionally, the reinforced frame offers higher mechanical load capacity to withstand extreme weather.

