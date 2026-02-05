Made in Europe: Sungrow builds first European factory in Poland

From ESS News

Chinese BESS manufacturer Sungrow has revealed it is building its first production facility in Europe. The factory, which will produce inverters and BESS, is under construction in Wałbrzych in southwestern Poland and will cover an area of 65,400 square meters.

The company said the investment amounts to approximately €230 million. The plant is scheduled to be completed within the next 12 months.

“This new factory is an important milestone for Sungrow in Europe,” said Shawn Shi, president of Sungrow Europe. “It allows us to be closer to our customers, respond faster to market demands, and is a key component of our strategy to strengthen European supply chains while creating skilled jobs.”

