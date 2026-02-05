Armenia adds around 615 MW of solar in 2025

Armenia’s cumulative solar capacity has reached 1.1 GW, the country’s Minister for Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Davit Khudatyan, has said.

The total indicates around 615 MW of solar were added in 2025, when considering the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported Armenia’s cumulative solar capacity at 485 MW at the end of 2024. Khudadtyan first announced Armenia surpassed the 1 GW solar threshold in October.

Hayk Harutyunyan, Co-Founder & CEO of Areg.AI, told pv magazine 9.72 TWh of electricity were produced in Armenia last year, about 5.8% more than the previous year, with solar production accounting for an around 15% share.

With Armenia’s Energy Sector Development Strategic Program to 2040 setting an aim of increasing the solar energy share in the energy mix to 15% by the end of this decade, the country has reached its target several years ahead of schedule.

Armenia’s solar market is currently driven by a net-metering scheme that allows households and businesses to install systems up to 150 kW in capacity for self-consumption, with surplus power exported to the Electric Networks for Armenia.

Harutyunyan told pv magazine there are now more than 50,000 autonomous solar producers in Armenia, with an operational capacity of 650 MW. The number of household solar power plants grew by 60% in 2025, according to an Armenian press briefing, while their capacity grew by 52% year-on-year.

Armenia previously supported rooftop home solar through loan interest subsidies but the government announced it would end the program last July. In October, Khudadtyan said the government would look into redirecting support toward hybrid and battery storage projects.

The only large-scale solar plant completed in Armenia last year was the Masrik 1 solar plant, the country’s largest operational facility to date. The 62 MW project was built by Spanish renewables developer FRV and China Machinery Engineering Corp. It was awarded via tender in 2018 and will supply electricity to the Electric Networks of Armenia under a long-term power purchase agreement.

Harutyunyan added that the capacity of solar and wind power plants in Armenia is planned to increase to 2 GW by 2040 to align with the country’s long-term energy strategy. “From the 2,000 MW, only 500 MW of wind power plants are planned,” he said. “So about 400 MW of solar should be installed and operated to achieve the strategic program.”

Armenia is aiming for the share of renewables in its energy mix to increase to around 50% by 2030, then to around 60% by 2040. Hydropower is the leading form of renewables in Armenia, with a 27.7% energy share over the first half of 2025, according to the Armenia National Statistical Committee.