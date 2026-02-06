‘Today, women leaders are no longer a quota: they are a competitive advantage’

We are redesigning how the world consumes energy. That is why the solar, energy storage, EV charging, and grid infrastructure sectors benefit so deeply from gender diversity and inclusion. Building grids or storage systems is as much a social and logistical challenge as it is a technical one. If everyone at the table shares the same background, we will inevitably share the same blind spots. Often, I am the only woman in the room, and in those moments, I believe our contribution goes beyond technical expertise, it is a vital opportunity to offer different perspectives and fresh approaches that might not otherwise be considered.

In the fast-evolving renewable sector, resilience is not about resisting change; it is about adapting to it. Diversity, equity, and inclusion strengthen that resilience by dismantling groupthink. A diverse team is better equipped to anticipate regulatory, social, or technical risks because it analyzes challenges from multiple angles. And if we are serious about attracting the massive talent required for the energy transition, we cannot afford to overlook 50% of the population. Inclusion is more than an ethical value; it is a competitive survival strategy. A sector that reflects the world it serves is inherently more successful and robust.

Looking back at my own career, the barriers I encountered were not massive walls but daily preconceptions: the surprise of seeing a woman leading in a male-dominated field, or the unspoken expectation that I would need to explain my background more than others. At first, this caused some insecurity. Over time, I learned that respect is not demanded; it is built by working alongside the team, showing commitment, and adding value with humility. Crucially, I have learned that vulnerability is a strength. Admitting I do not have all the answers, but being there to find them, has helped me connect with colleagues and overcome stereotypes naturally.

One of the most encouraging shifts in terms of female representation I have observed in the industry is the move from symbolic presence to real integration in decision-making. In the past, a woman in a leadership role within renewables was the exception. Today, women leaders are no longer a quota: they are a competitive advantage. Companies are moving beyond quotas to actively value collaborative and resilient leadership styles. At the same time, mentorship networks have grown stronger and more visible. We are no longer isolated; we are connected. This collective momentum is dismantling old preconceptions and building a more future-ready industry.

Bias and skepticism were also part of my journey. Early on, I tried to over-explain myself to convince others of my capabilities. With time, I realized that my work, and consistently meeting objectives spoke more clearly than words. I came to understand that skepticism often reflects others’ prejudices, not my potential. When you deliver results with consistency, doubt gradually turns into respect. My compass has always been a quiet commitment to my work.

As a senior leader, I do not believe inclusion is something imposed from the top. It is something we nurture together through daily actions. From my position, I try to keep my door open, not as a policy, but as a genuine invitation to listen and understand colleagues’ circumstances. Accessibility matters. I enjoy asking questions, inviting others to propose solutions, and ensuring no one feels invisible. My role is not to have all the answers, but to facilitate growth by recognizing that we are all different and that each person brings something vital to the team.

To retain and develop diverse talent, organizations must prioritise visibility, mentorship, and genuine flexibility. Hiring is only the first step. People need role models, clear pathways, and support systems that prepare them to grow. Work-life balance and well-being should be the norm, not exceptional benefits. When organizations respect individual circumstances, commitment and growth follow naturally.

I have also been fortunate to work with male colleagues who actively removed barriers. I remember a boss who, during site meetings where others instinctively addressed only him, would redirect the conversation: “She is leading this area; she has the best solution.” That simple gesture was transformative. It validated my authority and showed me that true leadership amplifies others’ voices.

To young women entering the renewable energy sector today, my advice is simple: do not feel you need to know everything or prove yourself constantly. The path is made by walking it, learning, making mistakes, and growing. Seek mentors, but do not imitate them. Your unique perspective is your greatest value. Do not fear being the only woman in the room; see it as an opportunity to leave a distinct mark. Trust yourself: your contribution is essential to keep breaking down preconceptions and shaping the future of energy.

Yolanda Hoyos is a senior renewable-energy professional with over a decade of experience across utility-scale solar and energy infrastructure projects in Europe. She is currently Chief Technical Officer at Blacksalt Asset Management, where she leads technical strategy across development, acquisitions, and construction activities. Prior to this role, Yolanda built extensive experience leading utility-scale solar projects across Spain, Portugal, and the UK. Her work has covered development, acquisitions, and construction, with responsibility for project engineering, technical due diligence, Capex definition, and production studies, as well as close coordination with EPCs, suppliers, and clients. Earlier in her career, she managed photovoltaic projects from design through execution and developed a strong foundation in international consulting and energy advisory roles. Yolanda holds a Master’s degree in Photovoltaic Solar Energy from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and an Official Master’s in Renewable Energies from Universidad CEU San Pablo. She is strongly committed to advancing the energy transition and actively advocates for greater representation of women in the renewable-energy sector.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.