The impact of agrivoltaics on soil properties

A team of researchers in Indonesia has conducted a comprehensive review of how agrivoltaic systems affect soil properties, finding that these installations influence not only crops and microclimates but also the fundamental processes that govern soil function and long-term land productivity.

“Our review resolves seemingly conflicting findings in the literature by showing that soils directly beneath PV panels are generally drier than surrounding areas, with occasional reports of higher moisture reflecting short monitoring periods, irrigated systems, or moisture accumulation at panel driplines rather than true under-panel conditions,” the research's lead author, Budiman Minasny, told pv magazine.

“We reviewed the most recent scientific studies examining how solar panels and agrivoltaic systems affect the chemical, biological, and physical properties of soils. The literature shows that soils beneath PV panels typically experience reduced evaporation, lower soil temperature ranges, and altered moisture dynamics. Panel configuration—such as height, spacing, and orientation—creates highly heterogeneous soil conditions, with higher moisture often occurring between panels and along panel drip edges,” he added.

“We also found that, while agrivoltaic systems may improve water-use efficiency for crops, PV installation can also lead to soil compaction and reductions in soil organic carbon. Shading from panels alters soil moisture regimes and influences the abundance, diversity, and activity of soil microbial communities, with cascading effects on nutrient cycling. In some environments, these changes extend to soil-forming processes, including reduced leaching and the potential accumulation of salts,” Minasny said.