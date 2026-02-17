World’s largest solar-plus-storage project completes initial grid synchronization

The initial grid synchronization and energization of the first phase of the MTerra Solar project in the Philippines has been completed.

The MTerra solar project features a planned 3.5 GW solar and 4.5 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) being built on the island of Luzon, which is set to be the world’s largest integrated solar-plus-BESS facility once completed. It is being implemented in two phases, the first of which is expected to cover approximately 2.5 GW of solar alongside 3.3 MWh of BESS.

An initial switch-on of the project to the Luzon grid, which took place late last week, has confirmed system readiness and safe connection, according to an update shared by Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN). Head of Transmission Planning at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, Redi Allan Remoroza, called the milestone “an important step in establishing the transmission interface for one of the country’s most significant clean energy projects.”

Undersecretary from the Philippines’ Department of Energy, Rowena Guevara, explained that the initial switch-on begins the energization process that will enable MTerra Solar to begin exporting power to the grid. “Once synchronisation is completed, the plant can begin supplying firm and dependable capacity through the combination of solar power and battery energy storage, another first for the country,” Guevara said.

The project is now aiming to have 250 MWac of solar capacity and 112.5 MWh of battery energy storage capacity ready for operation by the end of this month, including the export of 85 MW of constant power to the grid. “This is in preparation for a ramp up in its capacity in the following months,” MGEN's statement says. “All of these developments are being delivered in less than 15 months since groundbreaking.”

According to the most recent update from the project, 1,288 MW of solar had been installed as of the end of January, making MTerra Solar already the largest PV array in the Philippines. A total 622 BESS units were also installed by the end of last month.

Full completion of the first phase of the project is scheduled for later this year. Completed works to date also include the energization and cut-in of a 500 kV substation along the Nagsaag–San Jose 500-kV Line 2, after the Energy Regulatory Commission of the Philippines gave permission for the project to develop its own dedicated transmission facilities and connect to the Luzon grid in October.

Work on phase two of the project has also begun, according to MGEN’s update, marked by the project’s first pile installation.

Last week, the Philippines announced plans to auction 25 GW of renewables by 2035.