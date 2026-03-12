New simulation platform lets energy operators train against realistic cyberattacks

Researchers at Germany’s Fraunhofer FKIE institute have developed a virtual simulation platform to help power grid operators defend against cyberattacks by testing security strategies in realistic, controlled scenarios.

“PowerRange has been designed as a flexible and scalable cyber range for power grids,” the research's corresponding author, Martin Serror, told pv magazine. “It supports both the simulation and emulation of traditional centralized power grids as well as future-oriented decentralized power grids with a high share of renewables and energy storage.”

According to Serror, renewable energy assets are more exposed to cyber threats than conventional power plants, which are easier to “air-gap” from communication networks.

“By contrast, renewable energy systems and bidirectional power flows rely more heavily on digital coordination and communication, exposing them to a broader attack surface, especially when proper security measures are missing,” he went on to say, noting tha typical vulnerabilities affecting renewable energy systems or battery storage units are insecure remote access, interfaces used for monitoring, control, or maintenance, as well as insecure over-the-air firmware updates, especially when authentication or integrity protections are weak or missing.