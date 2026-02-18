Luxembourg launches new tender for C&I solar

Luxembourg’s Ministry of the Economy has opened a new €3 million tender to support C&I solar projects ranging from 30 kW to 200 kW. Companies have until April 17 to submit applications.

The Ministry of the Economy opened the call for tenders on Feb. 16, offering investment aid to support businesses developing PV systems with capacities between 30 kW and 200 kW. Funding will be awarded through a competitive bidding process based on criteria set out in the tender specifications.

The initiative follows commitments made during the national consultation “Einfach – Séier – Erneierbar” (Simple – Easy – Renewable) and is designed to strengthen Luxembourg’s existing PV support framework. The targeted capacity range is suited to small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly for installations on industrial rooftops, facades and parking structures.

The scheme also encourages businesses to maximize the value of on-site generation through self-consumption, energy sharing and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Projects that include battery storage will receive enhanced support to reflect higher investment costs.

The tender is divided into three lots, each with subcategories for projects with or without storage:

Lot 1: PV systems greater than 30 kW and up to 200 kW on rooftops or land in business parks

Lot 2: Innovative PV systems greater than 30 kW and up to 200 kW on buildings, including lightweight rooftop modules or facades

Lot 3: PV systems greater than 30 kW and up to 200 kW installed on carports

Tender specifications are available for download on Guichet.lu from Feb. 16. The ministry will host two free webinars for applicants: Feb. 26 in English and March 3 in French.

In May 2025, Luxembourg committed to 51 measures to accelerate renewable energy deployment. In November, the government approved the installation of solar systems alongside motorways and bypasses.