Luxembourg permits photovoltaics near motorways

The government of Luxembourg has approved the installation of photovoltaics in areas near roads and motorways that cannot be used for construction.
Amendments to laws concerning the creation of a major road network and the country’s road permit system will allow the installation of solar panels in the so-called non-aedificandi zone, otherwise known as a 25-metre strip beyond the motorway safety zone.
An update posted by the government explains installations will be permitted both in non-building zones bordering highways, as well as in non-building zones that border bypasses of built-up areas and sections of road connecting an interchange to a regular state road network.
The move follows an independent study commissioned by Luxembourg’s Ministry of the Economy that estimated up to 1.5 GW of solar capacity could be added along such corridors. “Even partially realising this potential would produce clean energy for tens of thousands of households,” Prime Minister Luc Frieden said during an address on the state of the nation.
The amendment is among 51 measures the country committed to earlier this year to support the deployment of renewable energy. Other measures included solar tenders, simplified permitting procedures and financial aid for solar installations.
Luxembourg’s cumulative solar capacity reached 523 MW at the end of 2024, up from 394 MW a year earlier, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
