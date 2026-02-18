Burundi switches on solar at five health facilities

Burundi has inaugurated hybrid solar systems at five health facilities, completing phase one of the UNDP’s Smart Facilities for Health initiative in the country.

According to details on UNDP's website, these five sites are Burundi’s first solar-powered health facilities.

Each of the five health centres will now receive between 16 to 17 hours of clean backup electricity, UNDP has said. Depending on the location, the solar systems supply between 50% and 90% of each facility’s energy needs, helping to protect critical services and lower operational costs.

“These installations ensure health services continue without interruption and patients receive safe, reliable care at all times,” commented UNDP green energy analyst Coralie Kowalski. “By securing continuous power in district hospitals, UNDP is strengthening the quality and reliability of Burundi’s healthcare system.”

Work on a second phase of the programme, which will scale the model to an additional nine district hospitals, is already underway. Total investment in the second phase reaches around $1.67 million, while the first phase of the program required an investment of approximately $943,000.

Each of the additional nine facilities will receive a hybrid system comprising a 45 kW solar array tied to 115 kWh of battery storage, capable of providing 12 to 25 hours of backup power spending on demand.

The 14 hospitals to be supported across both phases of the program represent around 20% of Burundi’s district hospitals.

The UNDP Smart Health Facilities initiative launched in 2023 by UNDP and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria and is part of a broader effort to modernize Burundi’s healthcare infrastructure. According to figures on UNDP’s website, the 14 hybrid installations will contribute to the uninterrupted care of more than 13,500 people living with HIV, over 680 malaria cases and more than 220 tuberculosis patients.

Burundi is one of the least electrified countries in the world, with around 12% of its population having access to the grid as of 2024. Access in rural areas remains under 3%.

The Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) has identified 36.7 MW of operational solar capacity in Burundi, according to data from its project database. The figure includes 7.1 MW added in 2025 and 0.2 MW that has been added in 2026 to date.