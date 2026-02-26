New solar tracking strategies aim to maximize crop yield in agrivoltaics

Researchers from Sweden's Mälardalen University have proposed two new single-axis solar tracking strategies aimed to improving crop yield in agrivoltaic projects.

“We embedded crop light demand directly into tracker control, enabling dynamic prioritization of food production when crops need light and energy conversion when they do not,” the research's corresponding author, Sultan Tekie, told pv magazine. “Unlike most of the existing agrivoltaic tracking strategies that rely on static shading thresholds or empirical rules, our new strategies leverage the crop’s light response curve to regulate panel orientation based on the onset of photosynthetic saturation, linking photovoltaic operation to plant physiology.”

The proposed two strategies, called Daily Light Integral Tracking (DLIT) and Knee-Point Tracking (KPT), are aimed at ensuring that crops receive sufficient, but not too much light. “We use both strategies to respond to cumulative light requirements and adapt tracker operation to real-time environmental variability, offering a systematic pathway to balance energy yield and crop performance under changing climatic conditions,” Tekie went on to say.