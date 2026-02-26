Xbattery launches 5 kWh scalable residential ESS

From pv magazine India

Hyderabad-based Xbattery has introduced the XB-5K, a 5 kWh residential and small commercial energy storage system built on its in-house BharatBMS high-voltage battery management system architecture. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) system can be expanded to 15 kWh through the addition of up to two extra battery modules.

The company said the 37 kg unit is designed for instant switching between grid supply and backup mode and can support household appliances and office equipment, including air conditioners. It also integrates real-time analytics and remote diagnostics.

According to Xbattery, the BharatBMS platform enables AI- and ML-based outage response modes, real-time state-of-charge monitoring, adaptive cell balancing and thermal management.

The company positions the system as an indigenously developed solution aimed at improving power reliability for residential and small business users in India.