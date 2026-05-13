U.S. Solar developer seeks connection to wrong powerline, delays project five years

From pv magazine USA

A solar power project based in Mount Jackson, Virginia submitted interconnection documentation with the wrong electric pole specified. They estimate that the project will be delayed by five years.

Based on the Mount Jackson Town Council Agenda Report on the session from April 21st, 2026, “OFW Solar Project LLC” could potentially be delayed from starting construction until 2032. The developer of the OFW project was initially granted approval in 2017, and then received a special permit in March of 2022. They recently determined that the powerline they specified to connect to their interconnection application was the wrong powerline. The special permit expires July 1.

The ‘wrong’ powerline is owned by local municipal utility Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, while the project hopes to connect to powerlines owned by Dominion Energy.

The developer noted that resubmitting the interconnection application, and going through the process with PJM, will add three years to the timetable. Once the interconnection process is complete, Energix suggested it will likely take two years for Dominion Energy to construct the substation upgrades for them to connect the 75 MWac facility to the power grid.

When the project was discussed in the April 21st town meeting, the developer simply explained, “That’s our mistake.”

The developer is seeking a five year extension of the current special use permit. The town council has said that a short term extension allows for expert advice before considering a full extension, and then a vote will be held at a public hearing.

Source – Mount Jackson Town Agenda

The developer presented the updated timetable and an updated revenue sharing program with the town. Mount Jackson would start receiving an annual $10,000 as the project moves through development, assuming the project moves forward in the PJM interconnection queue, and then gains construction permits to start commercial operation.

The town will be granted two payments totaling an amount of one million dollars, firstly for $250,000 upon receipt of building permit and then $750,000 upon commercial operation start. By 2032, when the project reaches commercial operation, payments of $1,694/MW – over $127,000/year in total – will follow as part of the formal tax assessment. These payments will increase by 10% every five years.

After thirty years of operating the power plant, aside from rents made to the landowners, Mount Jackson will receive more than six million dollars in tax and site payments.

The site actually has two solar power plants. An initial 15 MW facility, connected to Dominion Energy powerlines, which was completed in July of 2021.