Sungrow counts 1.4 GW installed inverter capacity in Vietnam

Vietnam’s installation rush last month – to secure solar project capacity under the country’s generous 20-year feed-in tariff of $0.0935/kWh – ended up with manufacturer Sungrow touting the fact it had secured deals for 1.4 GW worth of its inverters. The Chinese company has delivered to 30 projects across 10 Vietnamese provinces, most of them reportedly for 1,500 Vdc systems.

“In response to extremely challenging situations – in particular complicated grid codes and geographical conditions – we called for support from a global service team as well as local service partners,” said Michael Zhang, regional manager for the Asia-Pacific region at Sungrow. “We’re dedicated to boosting the step to grid parity with optimal products, services and prompt delivery in Vietnam and elsewhere across the globe, for the sake of a decarbonized economy and community.”

Sungrow said it managed to meet all deadlines to deliver to projects before the feed-in tariff was phased out.

Sunseap win

Meanwhile, Sunseap International announced the completion of a $150 million solar project with a 168 MW generation capacity in Vietnam just ahead of the June 30 deadline. The project was developed with InfraCo Asia and built with LONGi Solar’s Hi-MO 1 high efficiency monocrystalline modules, Sunseap confirmed.

According to a company statement, the project is in the Ninh Thuan province on the southern coast and had its 20-year power purchase agreement inked in the second half of last year.

Vietnam’s solar market exploded in little more than a month, overtaking Australia in terms of installation figures. The hype is not expected to last long, however, now the feed-in tariff has been phased out. London-based non-profit Carbon Tracker has warned in a blog post data transparency in Vietnam’s energy market will be crucial to retaining momentum.