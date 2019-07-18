Shanghai’s Rafael Gallery to host 1 MW of Hanergy modules

Rendering of the planned Lingang Songjiang Tech City and its 1.5km² rooftop PV installation, under construction in the district of Pudong in Shanghai.

Hanergy has announced plans for its modules to be included in an ambitious architecture project spanning the rooftops of several skyscrapers in Shanghai’s Pudong district.

The Chinese thin film producer says its modules will be integrated into an aluminum rooftop covering the Rafael Gallery, a 1.5 kilometer ‘sky bridge’ which will link more than 20 skyscrapers.

According to Hanergy, the project is being designed by architect Rafael Vinoly to resemble a “giant floating cloud,” and will be the largest aluminum rooftop globally and the world’s longest ‘urban industrial porch.’

The gallery is a part of Lingang Songjiang Tech City, a huge mixed-use development planned in China that is set to include office spaces, entertainment and shopping, luxury hotels, and conference centers. In its statement, Hanergy stated that the project has begun its second phase of construction.

According to Hanergy, the project is paramount to China’s 13th five-year plan and will help to provide data on the large scale application of building integrated PV, the integration of energy from multiple sources, and optimization. Shangai-based publication Shine reported in November 2018 that several research institutes, state enterprises, and industry leaders had already signed contracts to cooperate in the development of the tech city.

The PV installation is set to comprise more than 1 MW of Hanergy’s 125 W CIGS modules. “We’re simply elated to offer our thin-film solar modules for a prestigious project as this,” stated Hanergy senior vice president Zhang Bin. “This project is a yet another step forward in our endeavors to promote the concept of sustainable buildings globally.”

Last week Hanergy reported that it had completed a 460 kW project integrated into a skyscraper facade in the Chinese city of Nanchang. Its subsidiary in the United States, Miasolé, also set a new efficiency record working with CIGS technology on a flexible substrate, creating further potential for integrating solar generation with other products and structures.