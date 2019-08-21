Indian petrol giant begins EV transition

Indian Oil Corporation Limited plans to invest INR25,000 crore ($3.5 billion) in alternative energy and sustainable development projects and scale up its renewable energy generation capacity from 212 MW to 260 MW by next year.
The plan includes expanding the company’s PV portfolio from 28.1 MW of off-grid and 20.5 MW of grid-connected solar generation capacity.
For the full story, visit pv magazine India.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.