France announces new FIT rates for PV systems up to 500 kW

From pv magazine France

France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FITs for rooftop solar installations up to 500 kW in size for August to October 2024.

The new tariffs for PV systems below 3 kW will range from €0.1430/kWh to €0.1205/kWh, while the rates for PV systems ranging in size from 3 kW to 9 kW will be between €0.1215/kWh and €0.1024/kWh.

The CRE has set a tariff of €0.1276/kWh for surplus power from PV systems up to 3 kW operating under net metering, along with a rebate of €260/kW.

For the 36 kW to 100 kW segment, the feed-in tariff is €11.46/kWh, while for the 100 kW to 500 kW category, it is €0.1088/kWh.

All tariffs have been reduced compared to the previous three-month period. The CRE noted that solar module prices have dropped considerably in recent months, while manufacturers are constantly improving their efficiency.