France announces new FIT rates for PV systems up to 500 kW

From pv magazine France
France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FITs for rooftop solar installations up to 500 kW in size for August to October 2024.
The new tariffs for PV systems below 3 kW will range from €0.1430/kWh to €0.1205/kWh, while the rates for PV systems ranging in size from 3 kW to 9 kW will be between €0.1215/kWh and €0.1024/kWh.
The CRE has set a tariff of €0.1276/kWh for surplus power from PV systems up to 3 kW operating under net metering, along with a rebate of €260/kW.
For the 36 kW to 100 kW segment, the feed-in tariff is €11.46/kWh, while for the 100 kW to 500 kW category, it is €0.1088/kWh.
All tariffs have been reduced compared to the previous three-month period. The CRE noted that solar module prices have dropped considerably in recent months, while manufacturers are constantly improving their efficiency.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.