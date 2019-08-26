Indian power company chief calls for AI to help ‘clean’ coal for at least 30 years

An energy conference in West Bengal heard of a proposed 800 MW solar project in the state on top of a 900 MW scheme being carried out with Japan. But the chairman of power giant NTPC said artificial intelligence and digitization should be used to extend coal burning for decades.

Coal mining is not set to stop in India any time soon, according to the chairman of the NTPC.

A state minister on Saturday revealed West Bengal could be in line for 1.7 GW of new solar generation capacity under two project proposals.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, minister-in-charge of the state’s Department of Power and Non-conventional Energy Sources, made the announcement at the tenth Energy Enclave event, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industries in Kolkata.

