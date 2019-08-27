India’s manufacturing-linked mega tender set for more tweaks

Bidders interested in competing for a tender which will allocate 6 GW of solar capacity linked, pro rata, with 2 GW of manufacturing output now have until September 11 to register their bid as administrator the Solar Energy Corporation of India will amend the exercise to incorporate developer feedback.

The manufacturing-linked tender has encountered many obstacles.

Image: alphastockimages.com

Share

In June, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) invited bids to establish 2 GW of annual PV manufacturing capacity in the country by offering the incentive of 6 GW of solar project capacity.

Under the terms of the procurement, successful bidders will secure 3 MW of generation capacity – including power purchase agreements – for every megawatt of solar production capacity they commit to establish.

For the full story, visit our pv magazine India website.