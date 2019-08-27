India’s manufacturing-linked mega tender set for more tweaks

The manufacturing-linked tender has encountered many obstacles.

In June, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) invited bids to establish 2 GW of annual PV manufacturing capacity in the country by offering the incentive of 6 GW of solar project capacity.

Under the terms of the procurement, successful bidders will secure 3 MW of generation capacity – including power purchase agreements – for every megawatt of solar production capacity they commit to establish.

