Czech utility CEZ further invests in solar

Czech utility CEZ Group, investment firm Inven Capital and BayWa r.e. Energy Ventures will invest €10 million in Zolar, a German start-up offering digital solutions for rooftop PV.

According to CEZ, Zolar has developed an online tool enabling homeowners to carry out the planning and purchasing of PV systems. The online “configurator” is said to be able to connect potential customers with PV product distributors and installers. A certified installation technician from a network of partner companies linked to the online platform then carries out installation.

“Zolar is planning to focus even greater attention in the future on combinations with other technologies, such as energy management and peer-to-peer energy trading,” said Tomáš Pleskač, director of CEZ’s new energy and distribution division.

Founded in 2016, Zolar says it is a one-stop-shop offering components from various manufacturers. The company says homeowners can check part compatibility and combine them according to their requirements into an offer with a fixed price.

The start-up has already been backed by Heartcore Ventures, Statkraft Ventures and Partech Ventures.

The CEZ Group owns and operates around 120 MW of solar power plant capacity in Czechia and a 5 MW solar park in Bulgaria. All its Czech plants were deployed in 2009 and 2010, when a FIT scheme for large scale solar was in place.

The group also operates in Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Turkey.