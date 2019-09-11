Innolia Energy to invest $31m in solar module and EV product manufacturing in Hyderabad

The U.S. company claims its 300 MW manufacturing plant in Hyderabad will deliver fully integrated, customizable solar panel, lithium battery pack and controller systems under a single roof.

Innolia promises to offer customers complete clean energy transport systems.

U.S. company Innolia Energy is setting up a 300 MW solar modules and electric vehicle products manufacturing facility in the state of Hyderabad. Built at an investment of INR2.25 billion ($31.4 million), the plant will manufacture lithium battery packs and controllers and solar panels.

