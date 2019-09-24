Volume of Ukraine orders just keeps Risen

When Chinese module manufacturer Risen Energy describes Ukraine in its latest press release as “one of the overseas markets with increasing potential” for solar, it’s not kidding.

Shipments of 736 MW of Risen products to the eastern European nation in the first half of the year lifted the Ningbo-based manufacturer above rivals GCL Systems and Chint in terms of overseas sales from January to the end of June.

Risen today revealed it signed a deal in June to supply 148 MW of its half-cut cell mono products to a large scale solar project in Ukraine. It was not clear whether the order was included in the company’s first-half export figures and the Risen announcement gave few details of the project the panels were being shipped to.

With the module delivery set to be completed this month and the project at the unidentified site scheduled for grid connection this year, Risen revealed only that the 375 W and 380 W modules it is shipping will supply enough energy to power 70,000 households, through a project for which PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Co Ltd is providing engineering, procurement and construction services.

Risen added it expects to ship almost 1 GW of modules to Ukrainian customers this year and said the Ukraine government has committed to investing €3 billion into solar by next year as it attempts to raise the contribution of renewables to its energy mix from 3.8% to 11% in 2020.