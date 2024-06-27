Oman reveals preferred bidders of 500 MW solar tender

Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. (OPWP) has shortlisted the preferred bidders for a tender it launched in January to select independent power producers (IPP) to build a 500 MW solar park.

The IPP project will be built in Ibri, a city in the governorate of Ad Dhahirah, in northwestern Oman.

“In response to its request for qualification, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company received twelve (12) submissions for qualification submitted by local and international developers,” OPWP said in a statement. “Nine applicants have been either conditionally, or unconditionally qualified.”

The shortlisted bidders are UAE-based renewable energy developer Masdar, Saudi Arabian energy giant ACWA Power, a consortium formed by Saudi holding Al Riyadh National Trading and Korean energy company Korea Midland Power, China-based Jinko Power, Singaporean energy company Sembcorp Utilities, French oil and energy company TotalEnergies, another consortium consisting of France's EDF and Korean utility Kowepo, French energy group Engie, and Japan's Sumitomo Corp.

“Nama Power and Water Procurement Company is currently working to finalize the Request for Proposals which will soon be issued to the above-listed prequalified applicants upon receipt of the relevant approvals,” OPWP said.

The project is the fourth 500 MW solar plant tendered by OPWP. Only one is currently online – the 500 MW Ibri 2 solar project, which was inaugurated in January 2022 after a 13-month construction period.

All of the projects are part of the Omani government’s plan to add around 4 GW of renewables capacity by 2030. Beyond utility-scale project development, the target will be supported by the country's new regulation for rooftop PV, which was announced in 2018.