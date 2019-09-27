India prepares to embrace agrivoltaics

The sheer extent of India’s crop fields ensures agrivoltaics could transform the energy system.

With the second largest extent of arable land in the world – almost 395 million acres – the world’s largest extent of irrigated croplands (almost 216 million acres) and 58% of its population dependent on agriculture, India should already be a hotbed of agrivoltaics.

The nation, however, has barely dipped its toes into the idea of combining solar generation and agriculture on the same land, an innovation reportedly first conceived by Adolf Goetzberger and Armin Zastrow in 1981.

For the full story, visit our pv magazine India website.