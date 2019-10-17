Singyes winding-up petition adjourned until November

Struggling solar project developer and building-integrated PV manufacturer Singyes Solar this afternoon reported its court date to dispute a winding-up petition has been adjourned again.
Singyes is facing an attempt by the Hong Kong branch of Deutsche Bank to wind up the business over a disputed US$6.27 million debt.
The Chinese solar company was originally due at the Hong Kong High Court to contest the petition on October 2 but the case was adjourned until yesterday and then again postponed, this time until November 4.
That court date is now due to fall four days after a shareholder vote on whether to approve a planned HK$1.55 billion (US$198 million) bail-out of the company by Chinese state-backed entity Water Development (HK) Holding Co Ltd.
If that proposed takeover is approved, Singyes will head to the High Court ahead of a hoped-for creditors’ meeting on November 25 in which the company will attempt to complete its rescue plan by persuading the holders of almost US$430 million of defaulted senior notes and convertible bonds to accept a delayed repayment plan.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.