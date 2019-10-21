Average bid for solar in Brazil’s A-6 auction reaches $20.52/MWh

The Brazilian government awarded 20-year PPAs to eleven solar projects in the A-6 energy auction it held at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commercialization of Electric Energy (CCEE), in São Paulo, on Friday.

Through the procurement exercise, the Brazilian government allocated a total of 2,979 MW of power generation capacity, of which 530 MW of solar, 1,040 MW of wind, 445 MW of hydropower, 229 MW of thermal power capacity based on biomass, and 734 MW of thermal power based on gas.

Of the eleven solar projects, four have a capacity of 75 MW, while another five have each 30 MW, with the remaining two projects being of 60 MW and 20 MW, respectively.

The final average price for the solar technology was 84.39 BRL ($20.52) / MWh, which was the lowest among those offered by other competing technologies. Wind was the second cheapest technology with an average final bid of 98.89 BRL / MWh, followed by hydropower (157.08 BRL / MWh), thermal power based on biomass (187.90 BRL / MWh), gas (188.87 BRL / MWh), and small hydro (232.05 BRL / MWh).

The auction’s general average price reached 176.09 BRL / MWh (US $ 42.83 / MWh). Projects selected in this auction must be grid connected and in operation by January 1, 2025.

Brazilian energy regulator ANEEL had set a ceiling price of BRL209/MWh ($51.21 or 0.05121/kWh) for the auction, while government-run energy agency the Empresa de Pesquisa Energetica had pre-selected 825 solar projects with a total generation capacity of 29.78 GW.

It was the first time time solar was entitled to participate in the A-6 procurement. This year’s A-4 and A-6 rounds are part of a three-year energy auction plan unveiled by the Ministry of Mines and Energy in March.

In the A-4 auction held in late June, the Brazilian government allocated 211 MW of PV generation capacity and the lowest electricity price bid came in at $17.30/MWh, which was at the time the lowest electricity price bid ever recorded for large scale solar in an energy auction.