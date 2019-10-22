Longi Solar signs 200 MWp mono PERC supply deal in Vietnam

Hexagon Peak, the project development unit of Hexagon Holdings Singapore, has ordered 200 MWp of mono PERC modules from Xi’an-based Longi Solar.

The developer will use the PV modules in its pipeline of projects in Vietnam. Most of the installations will be commissioned by the first quarter, with Vietnamese state-owned utility EVN as electricity off-taker, according to an online statement by Longi.

Hexagon Peak is developing around 1.75 GW of commercial-industrial and utility scale PV capacity throughout Asia, with a focus on Vietnam. “We have been working closely, and developed partnerships with, a number of locally established EPCs [engineering, procurement and construction service providers] and project developers,” said Dat Le, managing director of Hexagon Peak Vietnam. “In a brief period of time, Hexagon Peak has gained access to a substantial pipeline of shovel-ready projects.”

The deal is the latest win for Longi Group. which recently claimed to be on track to hit 65 GW of annual mono wafer production capacity next year, an ambition accelerated from an initial target date of late 2021. The company – which posted a $387 million net profit last year on 7.07 GW of module shipments – said it invested a record $380 million in R&D between 2013 and 2017, along the entire PV supply chain.