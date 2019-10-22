Indian fossil fuel giant NTPC tenders 1 GW of solar capacity

Indian state-owned power generator NTPC is accepting bids to build 1 GW of grid-connected solar projects throughout the country. The installations will be set up on a develop, build, demonstrate and transfer basis.
The projects – which can be ground-mounted or floating PV systems – will be free of any domestic content requirement.
Developers can compete for 50-300 MW slices of available generation capacity in 10 MW multiples. Bids must be accompanied by bank guarantees of INR20 million, ($282,000) for 50 MW projects; INR50 million for 60-110 MW facilities; INR100 million for 120-220 MW schemes; and INR200 million for 230-300 MW systems.
Bidders must also have had average annual turnover of at least INR2.1 billion over the last three fiscal years.
The scope of work for projects will include design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, storage, installation and commissioning. Selected developers will also operate and maintain the completed projects for three years.
Technical requirements include the provision of module mounting arrangements with tracking for ground-mounted systems and floaters for water-borne installations.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.