Indian fossil fuel giant NTPC tenders 1 GW of solar capacity

The power company has fired the starting gun on a scramble to secure 1 GW of generation capacity.

Indian state-owned power generator NTPC is accepting bids to build 1 GW of grid-connected solar projects throughout the country. The installations will be set up on a develop, build, demonstrate and transfer basis.

The projects – which can be ground-mounted or floating PV systems – will be free of any domestic content requirement.

Developers can compete for 50-300 MW slices of available generation capacity in 10 MW multiples. Bids must be accompanied by bank guarantees of INR20 million, ($282,000) for 50 MW projects; INR50 million for 60-110 MW facilities; INR100 million for 120-220 MW schemes; and INR200 million for 230-300 MW systems.

Bidders must also have had average annual turnover of at least INR2.1 billion over the last three fiscal years.

The scope of work for projects will include design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, storage, installation and commissioning. Selected developers will also operate and maintain the completed projects for three years.

Technical requirements include the provision of module mounting arrangements with tracking for ground-mounted systems and floaters for water-borne installations.