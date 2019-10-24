Microquanta achieves 14.24% efficiency with large-area perovskite solar module

Chinese perovskite cell maker Microquanta Semiconductor says its research team achieved a 14.24% conversion efficiency record for a large-area (200x800cm2) perovskite solar module. The device has reportedly passed testing by the European Solar Test Installation agency.
The latest record comes just two months after Microquanta achieved an 11.98% landmark for a large module.
Hangzhou-based Microquanta was established in 2015 by three students returning from periods abroad. Chief executive Jizhong Yao graduated from Zhejiang University and the University of New South Wales before gaining his PhD at Imperial College, London.
The business has focused on perovskite cell and module R&D from day one. In June last year, Microquanta achieved a lab conversion efficiency record of 17.9% (17.3% stable rate) with its perovskite solar module, and the company then turned to large-area devices.
Yao and his team initially secured private funding for the business and were then helped by their local government and China’s key R&D funding program. In April, state-owned energy company the China Three Gorges Corporation made a strategic investment in Microquanta aimed at perovskite technology research and commercializing perovskite solar.
Microquanta told pv magazine it has opened a 20 MW production capacity perovskite module pilot line and is working on a mass production facility in Quzhou, in Zhejiang province.
Time to step UP
pv magazine is investigating the use of lead, a highly toxic material, in solar module manufacturing as part of our UP campaign focusing on sustainability across the renewable energy industry. The use of lead in perovskite solar cells is a divisive issue. Should manufacturers use alternative materials, possibly at huge commercial risk, or is lead a necessary evil in the high efficiency solar modules required to attempt to mitigate catastrophic climate change in the short time we have left to do so?
Keep an eye out for the October print edition of pv magazine for an update on how lead is used in perovskite solar cells.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.