Trina the only solar winner in Colombian energy auction

Trina Solar was behind all the successful solar bids in the exercise.

Chinese PV module maker Trina Solar secured all three successful solar power projects awarded in Colombia’s renewable energy auction on Monday.

The National Mining and Energy Planning Unit said 1,298 MW of new generation capacity was allocated in the procurement exercise, rather than the 2.2 GW previously reported by pv magazine. That estimate had been based on a statement from Bogota that the auction would see Colombia’s installed solar generation capacity rise from its current 50 MW to around 2.25 GW in 2021.

The mining and energy planning unit also said solar accounted for 17.39% of the total allocated capacity on Monday, with wind claiming the largest share – 82.61%.

Three Trina special purpose vehicles were the winning bidders. Trina Solar Generador Colombia – San Felipe S.A.S E.S.P. secured a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 90 MW CSF Continua San Felipe solar plant and Trina Solar Generador Colombia – Cartago S.A.S E.S.P. was given a contract for the 99 MW CSF Continua Cartago facility. Trina Solar Generador Colombia – Campano S.A.S E.S.P. was allocated a PPA for the Proyecto Parque Solar el Campano project, whose generation capacity was not confirmed but is expected to be around 36 MW.

No further information about solar electricity prices was disclosed. The average final energy price tendered in the procurement exercise was COP95/kWh ($0.027), with a highest bid of COP110.