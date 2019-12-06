Scottish Power enters PV business

Grid operator Scottish Power has announced plans to expand its renewable energy business by adding PV to its portfolio.
The company, part of Spanish energy business Iberdrola, said it is planning to add a solar generation element to its operational English wind farms at Carland Cross, in Cornwall; Coal Clough, in Lancashire; and Coldham, in Cambridgeshire. “Of over 1,000 MW of new onshore wind projects currently being developed by the company, it is anticipated that the vast majority of these sites will also include proposals for solar or batteries, or a mixture of both technologies,” the company said in a press release.
Scottish Power added, it is planning to add solar generation to its wind farms in Scotland and Ireland as well as deploying further PV projects. “As well as retrofitting additional technologies to existing sites, as we are already doing, our strategy, going forward, will see us deliver hybrid projects as standard,” the company said. “In the next 18 months … hybrids will be the new normal for all renewable energy developers.”
Parent Iberdrola is implementing several large scale solar projects and testing storage solutions coupled with renewables capacity in Spain. The company is also present in Mexico.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.