Scottish Power enters PV business

Grid operator Scottish Power has announced plans to expand its renewable energy business by adding PV to its portfolio.

The company, part of Spanish energy business Iberdrola, said it is planning to add a solar generation element to its operational English wind farms at Carland Cross, in Cornwall; Coal Clough, in Lancashire; and Coldham, in Cambridgeshire. “Of over 1,000 MW of new onshore wind projects currently being developed by the company, it is anticipated that the vast majority of these sites will also include proposals for solar or batteries, or a mixture of both technologies,” the company said in a press release.

Scottish Power added, it is planning to add solar generation to its wind farms in Scotland and Ireland as well as deploying further PV projects. “As well as retrofitting additional technologies to existing sites, as we are already doing, our strategy, going forward, will see us deliver hybrid projects as standard,” the company said. “In the next 18 months … hybrids will be the new normal for all renewable energy developers.”

Parent Iberdrola is implementing several large scale solar projects and testing storage solutions coupled with renewables capacity in Spain. The company is also present in Mexico.