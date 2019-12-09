Walking on sunshine

Researchers from China’s Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University have developed a solar tile for pavements and cycle tracks.
The paper Development of walkable photovoltaic floor tiles used for pavement, published in Energy Conversion and Management, describes the walkable PV ﬂoor tile as similar to a 500mm² pavement surface with a depth of around 20mm.
15% efficiency
Each tile is made of nine, 15% efficient monocrystalline solar cells connected in series for an estimated power output of 30-40 W. The cells and tempered glass, the research group said, were bought from unspecified Chinese manufacturers and assembled in Hong Kong. Two prototypes were developed, featuring diﬀerent anti-slip surfaces. “In general, the ﬂoor tile with crossline layer has higher anti-slip performance but lower sunlight transmissivity,” the researchers wrote. Solar transmissivity was nevertheless estimated at around 90% and the heat resistance temperature was said to reach 288 degrees Celsius, ensuring there were no concerns related to extensive sun exposure.
However, outdoor tests conducted without shading produced lower-than-expected power output. That was due to reduced transmissivity of the tempered glass, according to the researchers.
Mechanical performance
The group claims its solar tile has similar mechanical strength and durability to concrete. “Results show that the developed PV ﬂoor can achieve satisfactory performance in solar energy conversion eﬃciency, anti-slip, heat-resistance, durability and compressive strength, demonstrating that such PV ﬂoor tiles can be used as a replacement for the pavements and cycling tracks in the green deck,” the study concluded.
Asked by pv magazine about the mechanical stress problem, researcher Tao Ma said technology for tempered glass has improved considerably recently. “Mechanical stress is not the obstacle because now the strength of tempered glass could even support the car, and even trucks,” he said. “However, in our opinion, it is better to apply this technology on footpath or bike lanes, rather than real road, because the durability would be a problem.”
Ma said shading on pavements would also not be an issue. “The shading effect can be solved by adding some diodes to bypass the solar cell that is shaded,” he added. “Otherwise the whole PV panel will be impacted if a solar cell was shaded. However, the addition of diodes will increase the initial cost … The shading would not be a big problem because this could be solved by a technical solution.”
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.