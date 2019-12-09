India seeks global bids for 1.2 GW of PV-wind projects, plus another 1.2 GW of PV

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has revealed plans to accept proposals for 1.2 GW of solar (ISTS-VIII), on top of another 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects (Tranche-III) throughout India. All projects will be connected to the interstate transmission system and will be developed on a “build, own, operate” basis.
SECI will sign 25-year PPAs with the successful bidders. It will issue a request for solutions for 1.2 GW of grid-connected solar by Dec. 16, followed by another request for an additional 1.2 GW of grid-connected wind-solar hybrid projects on Dec. 20.
The company recently announced amendments to an earlier solar tender for 1.2 GW of PV capacity with grid-connected wind/solar/wind-solar hybrid projects, along with energy storage. Energy storage will back up at least half of the capacity, with bids accepted until Dec. 16.
