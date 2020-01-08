EDF seeks mounting structure providers

The EDF Renouvelables clean energy arm of French state-owned utility EDF has opened a tender for a framework agreement to supply steel mounting structures for solar projects in France.
The selected providers will have to deliver products up to 2023. “Supply shall include structures compliant with CRE regulation,” stated the tender document, in reference to France’s carbon footprint rules. The CRE regime prioritizes projects which use low-carbon footprint components in the CRE4 tenders for large scale PV plants.
Bidders for the mounting structure contract will have to provide proof of experience of structure design and manufacturing of at least 50 MW worth of products installed in France and 100 MW in Europe.
Potential suppliers have until January 17 to submit bids for the tender.
In December 2017, EDF announced plans to install 30 GW of solar between 2020 and 2035. In March 2018, the utility said it also wanted to become a storage market leader in Europe. EDF’s goal is to deploy around 10 GW of storage capacity by 2035, at a cost of around €8 billion.
