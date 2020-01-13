Togo launches large scale solar tender

The pre-qualification stage of the tender is open until March 30.

The Togolese Agency for Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy has issued a request for pre-qualification to select bidders to develop and construct PV plants with a combined capacity of 60-80 MW.

Through the tender, held under the World Bank’s Scaling Solar initiative, the Togolese government wants to build PV plants in Kpalassi, near Awandjélo in the Kara region, and at Salimdè, near Sokodé in the central region of the West African nation.

Developers have until March 30 to pre-qualify for the tender.

Scaling Solar

Togo joined the Scaling Solar initiative in July. The program is a “one-stop shop” which supports privately financed, grid-connected solar sites by helping with project development and legal, regulatory and technical analysis.

The planned PV projects would be the first utility scale solar facilities in Togo, which has thus far seen the technology used mainly for rural electrification. International Renewable Energy Agency figures show the African country had only 3 MW of installed PV generation capacity at the end of 2018.

Togo’s 7.5 million people experience frequent energy shortages in a nation in which only 28% of people have access to electricity.