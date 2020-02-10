Next2Sun Mounting Systems begins crowdfunding

From pv magazine Germany.

Bifacial solar modules are ideally suited to agricultural sites, according to German start-up Next2Sun Mounting Systems. The modules can be installed vertically because they harness incident solar radiation on their front and rear sides and vertical orientation occupies less agricultural land. Such modules can also be installed as fencing, according to the start-up.

Bifacial panels are also attractive because east-west orientation offers a grid-friendly generation profile, with systems primarily supplying electricity in the morning and evening. However, the volume of power generated is markedly less than in traditional solar parks and panel rows must be at least ten meters apart to prevent shading.

Such setbacks have not deterred Next2Sun, based in Merzig near the French and Luxembourg borders. The company has already installed vertical arrays, including a 2 MW facility in Saarland.

The mounting system provider is now launching a crowdfunding exercise using the Econeers platform, and hopes to raise at least €1 million. The money would be used for business development and inventory expansion, according to Next2Sun.

Investors will be entitled to 5% annual interest over five years and the funding round will begin at noon tomorrow. Anyone investing until 11.59p.m. on February 24 will receive an early interest bonus of a further 0.5% per year over the term. Investors can commit €250-25,000 each.