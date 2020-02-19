North Macedonia launches 100 MW solar tender

North Macedonian state-owned electric company Elektrani na Severna Makedonija (ESM) has kicked off a tender for 100 MW of solar power generation capacity it wants to deploy at its former Oslomej coal power plant near Kičevo, in the west of the country.
The utility is seeking potential partners for the construction of two 50 MW solar parks through a public-private partnership.
Interested developers have until May 8 to submit bids.
The two projects, announced by minister of economy Kreshnik Bekteshi in December, come on top of a 10 MW solar project planned for the same location which the government tendered in April. Construction of that plant was assigned to Turkish contractor Girishim Electric.
The plan to convert the now-closed 125 MW capacity coal plant to solar was announced by EMS in September.
