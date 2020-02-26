Indian energy efficiency body pledges 1.5 GW of distributed solar within 13 months

Energy Efficiency Services Limited, which has already bagged orders for 800 MW of distributed solar installations in the state of Maharashtra and 113 MW in Rajasthan, says it will roll out the generation facilities by the end of the next fiscal year.

The state-owned entity already has an extensive solar rooftop pipeline.

Image: CoCreatr/Flickr

Share

Indian state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited plans to deploy 1.5 GW of decentralized solar power plants across the nation by the end of March next year, according to a report in The Economic Times newspaper.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.